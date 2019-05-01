Blossom Grossman Lowenthal, formerly of Chicago and Pontiac, age 94, peacefully passed away at home on April 28, 2019. Blossom was preceded in death by her former spouse Leslie Lowenthal and beloved partner of the late Maurice Gordoni; loving mother of Jan, Randi, Brian (Judy) and Jay (Debbie); adored grandmother of Nate (Melissa), Elissa and Maggie Lowenthal, and Dana Silberberg; treasured by her nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by Maurice's children Alan (Linda) and Stephen (Michele) Gordoni, Beth (Thomas) Joens; and their children Stacy, Amy, David and Sean Gordoni and Ellis Joens. Blossom's family sincerely thank her two caregivers, doctors and other members of the caregiving team for the wonderful attention and kindness she received during her 10 years at Sedgebrook Retirement Residence in Lincolnshire, IL. Graveside service Friday, 11:00 a.m. at Zion Gardens Cemetery, 6758 Addison Avenue, Chicago. Condolences: Friday, 1-3pm at Sedgebrook, 800 Audubon Way, Lincolnshire. Donations may be made in Blossom's name to ORT Chicago (www.ortamerica.org)) or the American Red Cross of Chicago (www.redcross.org). Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary