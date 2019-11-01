|
|
Robert (Bob) J. Henke (age 83) and Mary G. Henke (nee Handrigan) (age 84) passed away in 2018. Bob and Mary were originally from Chicago and married in 1960 for 58 years until they passed.
Bob was an accomplished Electrical Engineer from the University of Illinois, achieved his MBA from the University of Chicago, and was an Attorney, graduating from Northern Illinois University. Bob was an Assistant District Attorney of Door County, WI and was a Member of the Bar of the Supreme Court of the U. S. Bob worked for Commonwealth Edison and also at Sargent & Lundy where he traveled the world on many major projects. Bob was always encouraging his children to seek out education and to live up to their full potential.
Mary was an elementary school teacher, last teaching at St. Joseph's in Libertyville, IL. She loved teaching children and had a passion for reading. Mary always enjoyed entertaining guests and also operated their Door County home as a successful bed & breakfast, The Birchwood. Mary was a devoted and loving wife and always put her family first.
The Henke's spent many happy summers in Door County, Wisconsin with friends and family. They were dedicated Catholics and always involved in their local church no matter where they lived. Mary and Bob relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina in 1999 and lived there until their passing. Their wish was to return home to Chicago and to have their final resting place be together with each other and with their relatives.
They are survived by their daughter Ann Marie, (Boston, MA) and their son Robert Joseph and his wife Jennifer with their grandsons Ryan and Owen (Alexandria, VA.)
The Henke's will be memorialized on November 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 5212 W Agatite Ave, Chicago, IL 60630. Visitation is at 9:30 am and will be followed by a mass at 10:00am. A private interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in DesPlaines. Please, no flowers.
