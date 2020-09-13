1/1
Bob Arthur Luckey
Bob Arthur Luckey, 70, died on September 4, 2020 in Chicago. A native of Lancaster, Wisconsin, Bob was the son of Marion and Roswell Luckey and the younger brother of his twin sister Bonnie Neubauer. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, where he met his future wife Cornelia (Ellie) Wydeven of Kimberly, Wisconsin. There he was a member of Phi Sigma Epsilon.

After college, Bob and Ellie went their separate ways then reconnected in Chicago ten years later where they had their first date on Valentine's Day. They celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary in August. In Chicago, Bob embarked on a career in graphic arts and photography that showcased his artistic and editorial gifts including 35 years with the consulting firm of Booz & Company where he served as Art Director and Associate. Over the years he became a serious pen collector and compiled a collection from all over the world. Following retirement, Bob and Ellie traveled the world including trips to Europe, Africa, Russia, and Ellie's native Netherlands.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law David (Bear) Neubauer and sister-in-law Jopie Madigan. He is survived by his twin sister Bonnie Neubauer, sister-in- law Gerrie (Tim) Nolan, and brothers-in-law Adrian (Sarah) Wydeven, Peter (Gail) Wydeven, and Richard (Rhonda) Wydeven. He was the loving uncle of nieces Jenna (David) Kalkman-Turner, Britton (Mike) House, Hillary Neubauer, and Vanessa Wydeven, and nephews Ben Wydeven, Adam (Meredith) Neubauer, Brett (Lindsay) Neubauer, Todd Wydeven, Michael Nolan. A celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled at a future event!


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
