Bobbie Gould, age 98, nee Siegel was reunited with her husband and best friend of 44 years, Alvin, on December 18, 2019. Bobbie was the beloved mother of Sherrie (Irwin) Brill and Holly (the late Jeff) Conrad. She was the best grandmother ever to each of her special granddaughters, Jori (David) Brenner, Erin (Matt)Cooper, Mandy Guzman and Melinda (Dave) Symonds. Bobbie was grateful to fawn over her seven great grandchildren Julie, Adam, Andrew ,Olivia, Ian,Liliana and Emily. Lovingly remembered by her nephew Avy (Marcie) Stein, great nephews Justin and Jordan Stein and cousin Peggy (the late Harold) Leon. Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna and sister Phyllis (the late Arthur) Stein. Graveside services Friday 2:00pm at Zion Gardens, 6758 W. Addison, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bernie's Book Bank, 917 N. Shore Dr.,Lake Bluff, IL 60044, www.berniesbookbank.org. or to a . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group,www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019