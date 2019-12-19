Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Gardens
6758 W. Addison
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Gould
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Hope Gould

Add a Memory
Bobbie Hope Gould Obituary
Bobbie Gould, age 98, nee Siegel was reunited with her husband and best friend of 44 years, Alvin, on December 18, 2019. Bobbie was the beloved mother of Sherrie (Irwin) Brill and Holly (the late Jeff) Conrad. She was the best grandmother ever to each of her special granddaughters, Jori (David) Brenner, Erin (Matt)Cooper, Mandy Guzman and Melinda (Dave) Symonds. Bobbie was grateful to fawn over her seven great grandchildren Julie, Adam, Andrew ,Olivia, Ian,Liliana and Emily. Lovingly remembered by her nephew Avy (Marcie) Stein, great nephews Justin and Jordan Stein and cousin Peggy (the late Harold) Leon. Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna and sister Phyllis (the late Arthur) Stein. Graveside services Friday 2:00pm at Zion Gardens, 6758 W. Addison, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bernie's Book Bank, 917 N. Shore Dr.,Lake Bluff, IL 60044, www.berniesbookbank.org. or to a . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group,www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now