Bobbie Jean Harrison Ross of Chicago (IL), 81, transitioned home to the Lord early morning of April 14, 2020. Daughter of Helen Harrison and Fred McCarter Sr of Independence (LA), Bobbie leaves behind her cherished husband of 55 years, Al Curtis Ross, her loving daughters, Claudia Helena and D'mona Al Ross, and her precious granddaughter Jordan C'Mone Ross. She is survived by siblings Patricia Kelly, Anthony E. and John R. Bagley Jr. (Gloria), and friends Lillie Ruth (Damon) Smith, Sharon Alvarado, Hubert Tyrone Thompson, and Kenneth Seposs.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020