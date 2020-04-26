Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Jean Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Jean Ross Obituary
Bobbie Jean Harrison Ross of Chicago (IL), 81, transitioned home to the Lord early morning of April 14, 2020. Daughter of Helen Harrison and Fred McCarter Sr of Independence (LA), Bobbie leaves behind her cherished husband of 55 years, Al Curtis Ross, her loving daughters, Claudia Helena and D'mona Al Ross, and her precious granddaughter Jordan C'Mone Ross. She is survived by siblings Patricia Kelly, Anthony E. and John R. Bagley Jr. (Gloria), and friends Lillie Ruth (Damon) Smith, Sharon Alvarado, Hubert Tyrone Thompson, and Kenneth Seposs.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -