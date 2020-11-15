1/
Bobby Leonard Goddard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Leonard Goddard returned to his heavenly home early Sunday morning on November 8th, 2020. He was 88 years old. Bobby is survived by his second wife, Jean; a son, Timothy (Marilyn) Goddard; a daughter, Rebecca (Robert) Frank; three grandchildren, Devin (Jessica) Goddard, Chelsea Goddard, and Hannah Frank; one great-grandson, Levi Goddard; one brother, George Goddard; two sisters, Betty Bennett and Patty Ritter; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth Goddard; two brothers; six sisters. For information www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com 773.561.6874


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
7735616874
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved