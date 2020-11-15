Bobby Leonard Goddard returned to his heavenly home early Sunday morning on November 8th, 2020. He was 88 years old. Bobby is survived by his second wife, Jean; a son, Timothy (Marilyn) Goddard; a daughter, Rebecca (Robert) Frank; three grandchildren, Devin (Jessica) Goddard, Chelsea Goddard, and Hannah Frank; one great-grandson, Levi Goddard; one brother, George Goddard; two sisters, Betty Bennett and Patty Ritter; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth Goddard; two brothers; six sisters. For information www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
773.561.6874