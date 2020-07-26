Bobby Lewis

Dear Ilene, Rebecca, & Jason,

Michele and I are deeply saddened by your loss.



We experienced personally how special Bob was to each of you from Jason’s endearing stories about Bob and your family when he would visit our table at Wildfire.



I know your husband and Dad best thru his years in Indian Guides w/ Rebecca, East Bank Club, and the crazy business we were in and on every occasion we would be together I will always remember Bob to be down to earth and one of the regular guys, witty, kind with a big heart, and most importantly FAMILY FIRST.



Warmest Regards and HOW HOW,

Michele and Skip



