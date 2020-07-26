1/1
Bobby Lewis
Alan "Bobby" Lewis, 88, of Northbrook. Beloved husband of Ilene Lewis, nee Eppenstein; adoring father of Rebecca Lewis and Jason (Sarah) Lewis; dear brother of the late Sonny (late Sylvia) Wender and brother-in-law of Kris (late Alan) Eppenstein; caring uncle of Howard (Marcie) Wender, Richard (Sandra) Wender and Adam (Amy) Eppenstein. Bobby was a devoted Chicago White Sox and Bears fan. A private memorial service will be broadcast live on Facebook via the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 27. Memorial contributions to Academy for Urban School Leadership (auslchicago.org) or National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org) appreciated. For information 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
broadcast live
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
July 25, 2020
Dear Ilene, Rebecca, & Jason,
Michele and I are deeply saddened by your loss.

We experienced personally how special Bob was to each of you from Jason’s endearing stories about Bob and your family when he would visit our table at Wildfire.

I know your husband and Dad best thru his years in Indian Guides w/ Rebecca, East Bank Club, and the crazy business we were in and on every occasion we would be together I will always remember Bob to be down to earth and one of the regular guys, witty, kind with a big heart, and most importantly FAMILY FIRST.

Warmest Regards and HOW HOW,
Michele and Skip
Michele and Skip Rosenmutter
Friend
