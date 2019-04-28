|
Bogoljub Stankovich, 93, dearly beloved husband of the late Leonila (nee Alvarez); Loving father of Nada (Milorad) Adamovic, Peter (Caroline) Stankovich and Helen (Carlos) Torres, proud grandfather of Natasha, Natalia, Anna, Marina, John, Angelina, Julia and Victor, loving great-grandfather of Miomir, dearest brother of Premil, Rade and Ljubenko and the late Momir, Dragoljub and Nada. May Bogoljub's memory be eternal.Visitation Monday April 29, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sveta Gora, Serbian Orthodox Funeral Home, 3517 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60641. Pomen (Prayers), 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Opelo (Serbian Orthodox Funeral Service) Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 1 p.m. at the New Gracanica Monastery, 35240 N Grant Street, Third Lake, IL 60046. Interment Most Holy Mother of God Cemetery. Any donations to St. Steven of Decani Serbian Orthodox Church in Chicago appreciated.For info, please contact Sveta Gora, phone 773-588-2200 or visit www.svetagora.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019