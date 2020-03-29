|
|
Bonadel Ann Purpura nee DuMont, Age 89. Passed Away on March 19, 2020 at Three Oaks Assisted Living in Cary, Illinois after a long battle with Vascular Dementia. Born in Chicago, IL on December 25, 1930 to Raymond DuMont (passed away on October 3, 1965) and Dorothy nee Jonas (passed away on February 27, 1941, at the age of 32). Bonadel was raised by her grandmother – Ann Jonas (Sprigowski). She is the beloved wife of Michael Purpura for 71 years. Loving mother of Gail (Glenn) Mroz, Lynn (Ken) Nyenhuis, Donna (Jeff Benson) Purpura, Nancy Kerr, Keith Purpura and the late Craig Purpura (passed away on October 24, 2012). Cherished grandmother of Heather (James) Bialas, Jennifer (Christopher) Dehlin, Derek Nyenhuis, Deana Nyenhuis, Shana (Daniel) Doering, Laurel Nyenhuis, Daniella Kerr and Elizabeth Kerr. Great grandmother of Samuel Dehlin, Estelle Dehlin, Evelyn Doering and Luke Doering. She was the sweetest, dearest, devout Catholic who raised six children with a special needs son in Norridge, Illinois and dedicated her life to her family and community. She loved playing games, especially scrabble, and keeping in contact with all her many friends through letter writing and her computer. Bonadel was a Graduate of Jones Commercial High School – Secretarial School, Class of 1948. She was later employed by Prudential Life located in downtown Chicago, MR Plastics, (family business) Administrative Assistant for over 25 years plus. She was a member of the Divine Savior Ladies Sodality, President for seven years and volunteered as an Extraordinary Minister and Lector at Divine Savior Church, Norridge, Illinois and St Andrews in Delavan, Wisconsin, Catechism Instructor for Divine Savior Parish in Norridge. Delivered "Meals on Wheels" and was 50 plus gallon blood donor at Life Source. A Memorial Service will be held, sometime in the future. Interment will be held at Saint Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, Illinois. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please consider making a donation to Little City, 1760 W Algonquin Rd, Palatine, Illinois 60067. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Cumberland Chapels – Norridge, Illinois, call 708-456-8300 or visit www.cumberlandchapels.com for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020