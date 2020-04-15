Home

Bonita Kurowski
Bonita C. Kurowski


1943 - 2020
Bonita C. Kurowski Obituary
Bonita C. Kurowski was called to Heaven on 4/13/20. Bonnie was born 11/12/43 to the late Edwin and the late Irene Szelung. Bonnie was a strong, devoted, wonderful, loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who may have had some hard knocks in life but she managed to overcome and live her best life on her own terms, which could be trying at times, but she would have it no other way but on her terms. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis, her sister, Gail, her daughters Karen (Phil), Pamela (Curt) and Debra (Al). Her grandchildren Denise, Meagan, Julie, Annmarie, Kathryn, Heather, C.J., Natalie and Madison. Her great-grandson Lucas. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded into Heaven by her granddaughter Samantha. Services will be private due to current circumstances. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cubs Care in Bonnie's name. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300,
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020
