Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Bonita J. Hammer, age 87, (nee; Blake) at rest February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of David C. Hammer for 35 years. Loving mother of Corrine (Terry) Wegner, Kenneth (Marilyn) Reitz, the late Gary Reitz, Kathy (Dave) Bonko and stepmother of Cheryl (John) DiCosola and Charles Hammer. Cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 12. Dear sister of the late Franchot Blake and Yvonne (Tony) Samano. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday February 20th from 3 to 9 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Funeral Thursday February 21st, 9:00 am from the funeral home to Trinity Lutheran Church 11500 German Church Road, Burr Ridge for the service at 10:30 am. Services will conclude at the church. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
