Devoted wife of Richard, for 72 years; Loving mother of 8 children; Richard, Gregory (Denise), Henry, David (Marianne), Jim (Grace), Russel (Jacquelyn), Edward, Yvonne (Desmond) Martello; Proud grandma of Gregory, Daniel, Michelle, Julie, Lauren, Michael, Megan, David, James II, Russel, Claire, Kathryn, Steven, Larissa, Joe, Alexandra, Olivia, Desmond, and Henry; Cherished great-grandma of Gregory "G3", Jackson, Aleksander, Grayson, Zofia, Emma, and Oaklyn; Beloved sister of the late Yvonne (late Emmett) Ormsby, and the late Dell Harris; Visitation Sunday 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday, 8:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn; Mass 9:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Senior Care, 11 E. Adams, Suite 900 Chicago, Il., 60603; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com