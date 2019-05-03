Home

Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
Prayer Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
8:45 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Christina Church
Bonnie DeYoung Obituary
Bonnie DeYoung (nee Busking), age 70 of Chicago, IL passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Valentine "Chipper" DeYoung; loving mother of Raymond (Joanne) and Sean DeYoung; cherished grandmother of Connor DeYoung; dear sister of the late Theodore (Barbara) Busking, Gerald (Mary Jean) Busking, Charles (Mary) Busking, Carol (Tom) Healy, Joe (Patricia) Busking, Sharon (Larry) Sonne and Michael (Doreen) Busking; fond aunt to many. Visitation Sunday, May 5th 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home 10727 S. Pulaski Road Chicago. Funeral Monday, May 6th prayers 8:45 a.m. from Andrew J. McGann to St. Christina Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Beverly Cemetery Blue Island, IL. In lieu of flowers, donation to would be appreciated. For more information 773-783-7700 or visit www.andrewmcgann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019
