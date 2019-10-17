Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
Bonnie F. Mejia

Bonnie F. Mejia Obituary
(nee Robertson) beloved wife of the late Antonio Mejia; loving mother of the late Patricia Sernek (David) Melzer, Brenda Sernek Valadez, Christine Marmol and Pamela Marmol (Thomas Miller); proud and cherished grandmother of Heather Melzer-Baum (Gerard Baum), Thomas Wilson, Courtney Melzer, Teresa Melzer-Hire (Sarah Hire) and Genevieve Perry; great grandmother of Ethan and Olivia Baum, Miles Melzer-Haberman, Leona and Theo Melzer-Hire. Memorial visitation Saturday Oct. 19 from 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Interment private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019
