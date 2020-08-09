Bonnie Hallar Bergdoll, 87, of Oak Brook, passed away peacefully July 22nd in Naples, FL. She was the beloved wife for 62 years of Robert, Sr. who preceded her in death. Bonnie is survived by her children Robert Bergdoll, Jr., Howard (Susan) Bergdoll III, Alison (Jim) Pollitt, and Jennifer (Tom) Lavins, ten grandchildren and her brother Raymond Hallar. Bonnie grew up in Peoria, IL. She lived an active and fulfilling life with her family, friends and many interests. Her legacy will live on in all the lives she has touched. Services will be held privately for the family. To show support for the Bergdoll family, you are invited to sign the Tribute Wall at https://www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
