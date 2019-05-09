|
|
Bonnie J. Shuman nee Berry, 69, beloved wife of Robert for 46 years; loving mother of Paul (Sari) and Brent (Marci); adoring Grandma of Eli, Abigail, Jackson, Stella and Emilia; sister of Stephen Berry. Chapel service, Friday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019