Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Shuman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie J. Shuman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonnie J. Shuman Obituary
Bonnie J. Shuman nee Berry, 69, beloved wife of Robert for 46 years; loving mother of Paul (Sari) and Brent (Marci); adoring Grandma of Eli, Abigail, Jackson, Stella and Emilia; sister of Stephen Berry. Chapel service, Friday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now