Bonnie Jean Gustafson (McMahan) of Des Plaines was born to Donald and Gertrude (Jackel) on 8/2/1941 in Chicago, IL and passed away 7/15/2020. Happily married to Clint Gustafson for 56 years; loving mother to Eric LeRoy. During her life, she was active in church youth and bible school programs. She inherited an avid interest in genealogy from her father and completed a family history in narrative form for distribution at a Knode/McMahan family reunion in Pennsylvania. She loved to keep in touch with her many cousins back east over the years. She will be missed by her many friends and relatives.