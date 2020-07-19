1/
Bonnie Jean Gustafson
Bonnie Jean Gustafson (McMahan) of Des Plaines was born to Donald and Gertrude (Jackel) on 8/2/1941 in Chicago, IL and passed away 7/15/2020. Happily married to Clint Gustafson for 56 years; loving mother to Eric LeRoy. During her life, she was active in church youth and bible school programs. She inherited an avid interest in genealogy from her father and completed a family history in narrative form for distribution at a Knode/McMahan family reunion in Pennsylvania. She loved to keep in touch with her many cousins back east over the years. She will be missed by her many friends and relatives.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
