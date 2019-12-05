|
|
Bonnie Jean Umeh, nee Hyland, aged 79 years, beloved mother and wife, passed away on November 26, 2019 in her home. She is survived by her husband, Fidelis N. Umeh and her three children Adrienne, Gavin-Keith and Kevin Umeh and three grandchildren Olivia, Oskar, and Cyrus Umeh. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7th, from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:30 AM, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., Chicago, IL. Donations may be made in Bonnie's name to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. Flowers may be sent to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 South Kimbark Avenue, Chicago, IL. Telephone number: 773-324-2626.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019