Bonnie Kaiser Obituary
(Bell)Age 83, a resident of Indianapolis, IN., formerly of Frankfort, and Park Forest, IL., passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth W. Kaiser Sr.; loving mother of Kenneth W. Kaiser Jr.; cherished grandmother of William Joseph and Kelly Marie; dear sister of Marie Jane Speck. A Memorial Service will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on May 4, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
