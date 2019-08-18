Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Bonnie Lee Hanson Obituary
Bonnie Lee Hanson, 67 of Mt. Prospect, beloved mother of Rebekah Jeanna and the late Elissa Beth; dear ex-wife of Glenn; dearest aunt of Valerie (Ken) Garrison, Gina Malizio, Jessica Hanson, Nicole Hanson, Kevin Woolums; cherished grandmother of Amelia Romero. Visitation from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm, with Memorial Service at 5:00 pm, Wednesday at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arl. Hts. Rd., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers contributions to P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718, appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
