Bonnie Lee Hanson, 67 of Mt. Prospect, beloved mother of Rebekah Jeanna and the late Elissa Beth; dear ex-wife of Glenn; dearest aunt of Valerie (Ken) Garrison, Gina Malizio, Jessica Hanson, Nicole Hanson, Kevin Woolums; cherished grandmother of Amelia Romero. Visitation from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm, with Memorial Service at 5:00 pm, Wednesday at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arl. Hts. Rd., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers contributions to P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718, appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019