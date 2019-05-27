Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Levitt Harris

Obituary Condolences

Bonnie Levitt Harris Obituary
Bonnie Levitt Harris, age 76, of Chicago, formerly of Dayton, OH; beloved wife and best friend for 50 years of Michael; loving mother of Jonathan (Jodi) Harris and Stacy (Daniel) Kaplan; adored grandma of Jenna, Samantha, Rachel, and Jared; devoted daughter of the late Maurice and the late Sylvia Levitt; cherished sister of the late Martin (Tobey) Levitt; dear sister-in-law of Edward (Betty) Harris; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, link can be found at tiny.cc/BonnieHarrisMemorial Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 27 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now