Bonnie Levitt Harris, age 76, of Chicago, formerly of Dayton, OH; beloved wife and best friend for 50 years of Michael; loving mother of Jonathan (Jodi) Harris and Stacy (Daniel) Kaplan; adored grandma of Jenna, Samantha, Rachel, and Jared; devoted daughter of the late Maurice and the late Sylvia Levitt; cherished sister of the late Martin (Tobey) Levitt; dear sister-in-law of Edward (Betty) Harris; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, link can be found at tiny.cc/BonnieHarrisMemorial Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 27 to May 28, 2019