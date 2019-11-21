|
Bonnie Louise Eckmayer, nee Thies, 72 years of age, at rest November 14, 2019, former owner of the Silver Shears in LaGrange. Loving wife of the late Nicholas F. Eckmayer. Dear mother of Tracy (Carl) Olson, Jennifer (Kelley) Eckmayer, James R. (Diane) Minton and Nicholas T. (Michelle) Eckmayer. Grandmother of 9. Sister of Lois Thies (George) Rueckemann, Lynn Thies (the late Paul) Charbonneau and Scott (Sue) Thies. Aunt and friend of many. Memorial celebration of life at the Via Bella, 5412 S. LaGrange Rd., in Countryside on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019