Bonnie Lynn Goodman nee Prince, 85, beloved wife of the late Ronald; loving mother of Carey (Elizabeth) Luckman, Terry (Christina) Luckman, Michelle (Jamie) Dresser and stepmother of Lee (Mark) Okamoto, Rhonda Goodman and Debbie (Benji) Harris; cherished Grandma Bonnie of Julie (Timothy), Rebecca (Christopher), Jon (Jennifer), Lisa (Brian), Andrew, Kimberley, Eric (Paige), Bennie, Stone and Truman; adored great grandmother of Abigail, Dylan, Caden and Paxton. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.