Bonnie Marie Conroyd, nee Lahey, longtime resident of Hillside. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Susan Conroyd (Gerald Williams), Mary Fabianski, Frank W. Conroyd, Thomas (the late Mary Frances) Conroyd, Mary Therese (Mark) Klein, Elizabeth (Ken) Paur and John (Jennifer) Conroyd; dear grandmother of 19, great-grandmother of eight; fond sister of: the late Francis and Jack Lahey. Aunt, good neighbor and friend of many. Bonnie was an active member of St. Domitilla Church and of the Hillside community. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Thursday 9:00 a.m. from funeral home to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019