Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Domitilla Church
Hillside, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Conroyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie M. Conroyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie M. Conroyd Obituary
Bonnie Marie Conroyd, nee Lahey, longtime resident of Hillside. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Susan Conroyd (Gerald Williams), Mary Fabianski, Frank W. Conroyd, Thomas (the late Mary Frances) Conroyd, Mary Therese (Mark) Klein, Elizabeth (Ken) Paur and John (Jennifer) Conroyd; dear grandmother of 19, great-grandmother of eight; fond sister of: the late Francis and Jack Lahey. Aunt, good neighbor and friend of many. Bonnie was an active member of St. Domitilla Church and of the Hillside community. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Thursday 9:00 a.m. from funeral home to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
Download Now