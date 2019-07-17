Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Bonnie Moore Obituary
Bonnie J. Moore, Age 84. Loving mother of Robert (Mary Grace) Alvord, Cynthia (John) Sutton, Richard (Sandra) Alvord and the late Patricia Alvord. Cherished grandmother of Katie (Jon) Wendling, Steven (Melissa) Alvord, Mark (Charron) Alvord, Lindsay (Phil) Gomez, Daniel Sutton, Emilia (David) Klucznik, Maria Alvord and Richard Robert Alvord. Great grandmother of six. Dear sister of James W. Moore, James A. Moore and NancyJean V. Hendricks and was preceded in death by her two brothers and one sister. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Thursday July 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Service will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Committal Service to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
