Bonita "Bonnie" Smith (Black) died peacefully in her sleep in San Antonio, TX on July 31, 2019 at the age of 78.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Carrington of FL, her son, Eddie Anna Smith of TX, her brother, Robert Jane Black of IL, five grandchildren, Lukas Ireland of NH, Brooke Carrington of FL, Blake Carrington of FL, Wesley and Preston Smith of TX, and one great-grandchild, Izabella Ireland of NH.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, Ed.
Per Bonnie's wishes, no services will be held. Her and her husband, Ed, ashes will be placed at a secluded beach in Bora Bora, Tahiti.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019