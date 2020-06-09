Bonnielee M. Nitsche, age 77, of Shorewood, IL and formerly of Mokena, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Joliet Area Community Hospice. She was born on August 22, 1942, to the late Frank and Marie Zalusky in Chicago. Bonnielee grew up in the southside of Chicago and was a graduate of Mother McCauley High School.
A spiritual woman who led by example, Bonnie was an active parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Shorewood. She was instrumental in the children's ministry along with several other activities. She also formerly served as an office manager at Holy Rosary Parish in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood for over 20 years.
Bonnie lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed water aerobics and bocce ball with her friends at Shorewood Glen, she was in a bowling league for several years with a group from St. Michaels Church in Orland Park, and loved to vacation with family and friends whenever she and Wally could getaway. Above everything, her family was always the most important to her. The love she had for her grandchildren and the time she spent with them was priceless. She looked forward to attending every game and activity that they were involved in.
Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Walter Nitsche; her children, Frank Nitsche and Matthew (Kaitlyn) Nitsche; ten grandchildren, Kyra, Madelyn, Ethan, Lily, Mallory, Audrey, Sara, Isla, Fiona, and Cael; and two sisters, Beverly (Tom) Hullinger and Debie (James) Kelly. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services for Bonnielee M. Nitsche will be held privately by the family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 N. Brookforest Dr., Shorewood, IL. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Due to the current restrictions, the family will be planning a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Voices Against Brain Cancer, 254 West 31st Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or to Holy Family Catholic Church, would be appreciated. Arrangements have been handled under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.legacy.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.