Today I mourn the loss of my mom. She was brave, courageous and proud. But she was also gentle, kind and warm. She was the most selfless and giving person I have ever known. If anyone needed anything, she was always there to help or to give. Even in her final weeks she was more worried about dad than she was worried about herself. There was nothing she wouldn't do for me and I probably asked for just about everything over the years.



She taught me to be selfless, she showed me how to love and how to be loved. She taught me how to be vulnerable and yet still strong. She taught me how to be a parent and even how to be a human being. She taught me to have faith. Even Ronald Reagan and Barak Obama went on to do great things after meeting mom.



She was always "freakin' excited" to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids. She and dad joined us on nearly every vacation we have taken over the years. And by joining us, I mean that she came along and participated in our vacation without dictating any of it. She was happy to tag along with everything we would do. I'm guessing one of her biggest regrets was having our Disney cruise cancelled by the pandemic earlier this year. Even at her age, she still enjoyed hide and go seek, doing crafts and anything else her grandkids wanted her to do with them. And she didn't just pretend to play, she got down on the floor if that's what the game called for. Christmas presents weren't just given to the grandkids, instead she would set up an elaborate treasure hunt and all the kids would get to participate in finding the presents.



As she was for everyone who knew her, she was always there for me. To listen. To hug. To laugh. To encourage. To be amazed. To cry. To talk. Whatever I needed. In life, in love, in my career, she was my biggest cheerleader. No one could ever fail with mom in their corner.



I mourn for me and I mourn for her, but mostly I mourn for anyone that never had the chance to meet my mom.

Frank Nitsche

Son