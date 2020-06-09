Bonnielee M. (Zalusky) Nitsche
1942 - 2020
Bonnielee M. Nitsche, age 77, of Shorewood, IL and formerly of Mokena, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Joliet Area Community Hospice. She was born on August 22, 1942, to the late Frank and Marie Zalusky in Chicago. Bonnielee grew up in the southside of Chicago and was a graduate of Mother McCauley High School.

A spiritual woman who led by example, Bonnie was an active parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Shorewood. She was instrumental in the children's ministry along with several other activities. She also formerly served as an office manager at Holy Rosary Parish in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood for over 20 years.

Bonnie lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed water aerobics and bocce ball with her friends at Shorewood Glen, she was in a bowling league for several years with a group from St. Michaels Church in Orland Park, and loved to vacation with family and friends whenever she and Wally could getaway. Above everything, her family was always the most important to her. The love she had for her grandchildren and the time she spent with them was priceless. She looked forward to attending every game and activity that they were involved in.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Walter Nitsche; her children, Frank Nitsche and Matthew (Kaitlyn) Nitsche; ten grandchildren, Kyra, Madelyn, Ethan, Lily, Mallory, Audrey, Sara, Isla, Fiona, and Cael; and two sisters, Beverly (Tom) Hullinger and Debie (James) Kelly. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Bonnielee M. Nitsche will be held privately by the family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 N. Brookforest Dr., Shorewood, IL. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Due to the current restrictions, the family will be planning a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Voices Against Brain Cancer, 254 West 31st Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or to Holy Family Catholic Church, would be appreciated. Arrangements have been handled under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.legacy.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
JUN
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
JUN
10
Interment
12:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Cemetery
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Cruise Gang- &quot;The Walkers&quot;
Lynn Schneider
Friend
June 8, 2020
Disney's Animal Kingdom- The cruise gang
Lynn Schneider
Friend
June 8, 2020
Disney Springs
Lynn Schneider
Friend
June 8, 2020
Bonnie and Wally on a tour in Aruba with "The Walkers"
Lynn Schneider
Friend
June 8, 2020
Bonnie, you will be missed dearly by your family, but your friend's hearts are breaking for our loss as well. The Bravo Co. Reunions will never be the same without your radiant smile and Grace. If Heaven could get any better, it did when you went to the place God prepared for you.

Marlys Strother
Friend
June 8, 2020
Bonnie was the picture of grace and elegance. She defined what a great friend should be. Always there for others with a kind word, a compliment or opening up her home to entertain and spoil us with her amazing cooking. My husband and I are part of "The Walkers" as we're called, her & Wally's former walking group from Mokena. We're also their cruising buddies. Wally, our hearts are breaking for you and your family and just know we're here for you anytime, any day. Our sweet Bonnie is now free from pain and we will remember her so fondly and celebrate her life. We love you Wally.
Ken & Lynn Schneider
Friend
June 8, 2020
I have known Bonnie since I was born. She was always so friendly and a delight to be around. I will miss her.
Terri Foley
Family
June 7, 2020
The loss of her is so great. The kind of person she was, so unselfish, so devoted to helping others, and loved her family with everything she had. I feel so blessed to have been a part of her life and be the mother of four of her grandchildren (Madelyn, Ethan, Mallory and Audrey), whom she adored immensely. She and Wally (Grammie and Poppy) spent so much time helping me with 4 small children and exposed them to so many experiences. My children love Grammie with all their heart. Grammie never missed any event, soccer game, play, dance recital or school activities. My children are amazing, kind, confident and accepting of all and Grammie was a huge part of instilling those qualities in them. Bonnie - you are so much a part of my children and you will live on in them as they go through the adventure of life. You are seen in their eyes, or a coy smile, or a saying of yours, or giving of themselves to others. I am honored to have known you and you were my mother after I lost my mother. I didn't get to say goodbye and I hope you knew how much I loved you to the core. I will always help support Frank as we continue to be a team raising our children. I will always keep your love alive with my children in reminding them of fun times, simple moments, sayings of yours and the incredible woman you were.
Amy
Family
Today I mourn the loss of my mom. She was brave, courageous and proud. But she was also gentle, kind and warm. She was the most selfless and giving person I have ever known. If anyone needed anything, she was always there to help or to give. Even in her final weeks she was more worried about dad than she was worried about herself. There was nothing she wouldn't do for me and I probably asked for just about everything over the years.

She taught me to be selfless, she showed me how to love and how to be loved. She taught me how to be vulnerable and yet still strong. She taught me how to be a parent and even how to be a human being. She taught me to have faith. Even Ronald Reagan and Barak Obama went on to do great things after meeting mom.

She was always "freakin' excited" to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids. She and dad joined us on nearly every vacation we have taken over the years. And by joining us, I mean that she came along and participated in our vacation without dictating any of it. She was happy to tag along with everything we would do. I'm guessing one of her biggest regrets was having our Disney cruise cancelled by the pandemic earlier this year. Even at her age, she still enjoyed hide and go seek, doing crafts and anything else her grandkids wanted her to do with them. And she didn't just pretend to play, she got down on the floor if that's what the game called for. Christmas presents weren't just given to the grandkids, instead she would set up an elaborate treasure hunt and all the kids would get to participate in finding the presents.

As she was for everyone who knew her, she was always there for me. To listen. To hug. To laugh. To encourage. To be amazed. To cry. To talk. Whatever I needed. In life, in love, in my career, she was my biggest cheerleader. No one could ever fail with mom in their corner.

I mourn for me and I mourn for her, but mostly I mourn for anyone that never had the chance to meet my mom.
Frank Nitsche
Son
