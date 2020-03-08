|
Boris B. Bernoff, 97, passed February 23, 2020. He was born September 5, 1922 to Anton and Marie Bernoff in Chicago. A Lane Tech grad, Boris was an industrial tool designer for 40 Years. He served two years in the U.S. Navy during WWII, mainly in the Pacific. Boris, a big time Chicago sports fan, was thrilled when the Cubs won it all in 2016. Boris is survived by daughter Gail, son Glen and grandson Dean. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette. Any donations may be sent to Veterans Honor Flight.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020