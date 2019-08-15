|
|
Boris Nichiporuk, age 92, of Mt. Prospect. Beloved husband of the late Eugenia Nichiporuk. Loving father of Nonna (Joseph) Franzwa, and Lily (Paul) Soldmann. Cherished grandfather of Kristina (Ryan) Westlund, Katherine (Beau-Michael) Parenti, Cynthia (Mark) Moser, Diana (Tom) Moran, Michael Soldmann. Devoted great-grandfather of Caleb, Natalie, Anika, Ellie, Nora, Owen, and Jackson. Fond brother, uncle and friend of many.
Visitation Saturday, August 17th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , . Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019