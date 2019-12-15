|
Boyd J. Springer, 66, died November 29, 2019, in Springfield. He was born August 26, 1953, to Jack and Maxine Springer, whose deaths preceded his. Boyd attended Oak Lawn Community High School, and received degrees in economics and law from the University of Illinois. He was a partner at Isham, Lincoln and Beale, and then at Jones Day; his clients and the entire utility law community knew him as a consummate professional. Following his retirement, Boyd moved to Springfield, volunteering countless hours to the Papers Project of Abraham Lincoln, supporting the arts, and traveling extensively.
Throughout his adult life, Boyd took an active interest in supporting, advising, and working with young people, encouraging each one to attain their highest potential. It is difficult to number the ways in which these efforts have enriched our society and bettered our world; if the debt cannot be directly repaid, it can be, and is being, paid forward. That is exactly what he would want.
Boyd is survived by family including his aunt, Rena Springer, cousins, Eileen Springer, Alexis Anderle, and David Springer, all of the Chicago area; caregiver and good friend, Ama Janet Byrd of Springfield; dear friends, Michael and Judi (Jatho) Weber of Palos Heights, Illinois, Michael and Courtney (Janson) Weber of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Donna Lerch, Patrick, Rachel, and Stuart Foster of Springfield; and other friends too numerous to mention.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Hackney's on Lake (1514 E Lake Ave, Glenview, IL 60025) in the Victoria Room (main floor, accessible). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hoogland Center for the Arts, 420 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62701.
