Bozdar Bulovic was born at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, Illinois on June 29, 1922 to Nikola and Rose Bulovic. He departed this life on April 22, 2020. Boz was preceded in death by his wife Ann and his brother Milan. Boz is survived by his son Mark (Laureen), many nieces and nephews, and friends across the country and around the world. In light of the pandemic, we will defer a celebration of Boz's life until a happier and safer time. No flowers, please. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020