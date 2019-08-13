|
|
Born 8/2/1965 in Asheboro, NC Died 5/1/2019 in Naperville Il
Survived by daughter Cassidy Spivey, 3 grand children, Son, Tyler Thomas sister Michelle Miller & brother Scottie Thomas.
Brad ( Daddy Rabbit ) was a great friend to many and will be missed by all his friends and family. He worked for Windy City Amusement for over 20 years where he put a smile on many faces.
Memorial service will be held August, 19 at 1:30pm
Temple of God 621 Root St Aurora Il 60505
For more info call 708 471 7317
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019