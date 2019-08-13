Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Temple of God
621 Root St
Aurora, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradford Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradford Thomas


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradford Thomas Obituary
Born 8/2/1965 in Asheboro, NC Died 5/1/2019 in Naperville Il

Survived by daughter Cassidy Spivey, 3 grand children, Son, Tyler Thomas sister Michelle Miller & brother Scottie Thomas.

Brad ( Daddy Rabbit ) was a great friend to many and will be missed by all his friends and family. He worked for Windy City Amusement for over 20 years where he put a smile on many faces.

Memorial service will be held August, 19 at 1:30pm

Temple of God 621 Root St Aurora Il 60505

For more info call 708 471 7317
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.