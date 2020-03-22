|
Dr. Bradley Garth Langer, former acting medical director and chairman of radiology of Cook County Hospital, graduate of the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois College of Medicine, dispenser of medical wisdom, longtime supporter of the Chicago arts and restaurant scenes, reluctant devotee of the Chicago White Sox, Blackhawks and Bears, disciple of Bob Dylan and David Bowie, connoisseur of Savile Row, taker of insanely long lakefront hikes, lover of French cuisine and the French countryside, passed away at the age of 64 on Saturday, March 14, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after a yearlong battle with leukemia. Devoted son of Esther and the late Dr. Seymour Langer, Bradley is survived by his wife of 20 years, Julie Bernatz Langer; their daughter Sylvie Jeanne Langer; his brother Adam (Beate Sissenich) Langer; his sister Karen Langer; his nieces Nora and Solveig Langer Sissenich; his loyal confidantes Dr. Patrick Dunne, Donald Madia, Dr. James Lash, Tem Horwitz and Dr. Brendan Reilly; and scores of friends, colleagues, chefs and sommeliers throughout Chicago, France and the world. Celebrations of Dr. Langer's life are planned for the future. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020