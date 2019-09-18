Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
1979 - 2019
Bradley Klein Obituary
Bradley Klein, age 39, loving son, brother and uncle, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Brad was born on September 26, 1979 in Homewood, IL to Larry and Jeanne Klein. Brad grew up in Palos Park and attended Stagg High School. He was an active participant in various youth baseball leagues, excelling in hitting and pitching. He loved snowmobiling, skiing, family vacations in Door County and fireworks. Brad was blessed with the natural ability to relate to anyone in a sincere and caring style. His conversations focused on the other person, not himself. His nieces and nephews adored him because he made them feel loved and special. Brad could relate to any dog anywhere, with love and affection. Brad was well read, had a keen interest in current events, and was an avid White Sox and Bears fan. Above all, he had a deep appreciation for his family. Beloved son of Jeanne (Dennis) Jozwik and the late Larry Klein. Loving brother of Garrett and step-brother of Michael, Sara, and Katie. Cherished grandson of the late Henry and Agnes, Raymond and Evelyn. Dear nephew, cousin, and uncle of many. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Rosecrance Foundation, 1021 N. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61107 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
