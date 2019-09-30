|
Beloved husband of Debra Popovich (nee Howe). Loving father of Bradley Jr. (Jackie), Matthew (Nicole), Chris, and Taylor. Proud grandfather of Kennedy, Grayson, Everett, Julian, Quinn, Madison, Benjamin, and Adia Cate. Dear brother of the late Jeff and Laura. Fond brother-in-law of Tom (Liz) Howe, and Karen (Rick) Schumacher. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Great friend and coach to many. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael's Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste 1200 Chicago, IL 60606-6637 would be greatly appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708 857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019