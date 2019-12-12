|
|
Bradley M. Yusim, 43, beloved son of Jerry and Sandy Yusim; cherished brother of Amy Yusim Treger (Tim Treger); devoted uncle of Terry and Tanner; loving friend and companion of Zoya Baranovskiy; dear nephew of Allan (Linda) Yusim and Nancy Sommerfield; many loving cousins. Anyone that knew Brad, knew that he was a lover of everything UT, felt very fulfilled in his career at the law firm of Jenner and Block, and was a brave warrior during his fight with cancer. If Brad loved you, you knew it. He will be forever missed. Memorial service, Friday 11:30 AM at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glencoe. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019