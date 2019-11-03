|
radley Swanson, 81, of Geneva, IL passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, IL. Bradley was born on May 21, 1938, the son of Roy and Estelle (nee. Drake) Swanson. Bradley grew up in St. Charles and surrounding areas. Throughout his childhood he attended St. Patrick grade school and spent the first two years of high school at Marmion Military Academy. Brad spent his remaining years of high school in St. Meinrad, Indiana where he attended St. Meinrad Seminary graduating in 1956. Following high school Bradley continued his education eventually earning his Bachelor of Arts in Latin from Loras College in Dubuque, IA in 1961 and then his Masters Degree in English from Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois. Bradley served his grateful nation with the US Army. During his service he taught English to soldiers who hoped to earn their GED. When his service time concluded Bradley spent several years teaching in high schools in Aurora, Illinois, Wheaton, Illinois, and New Lenox, Illinois. Bradley also held various positions in the food service industry where he met a wide range of people, whom he loved to speak with throughout the day. Bradley is survived by his sister, Marcia Capriotti of Marietta, GA; and friend David Bogash. All services will be held privately, and interment will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019