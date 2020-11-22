Breda Lally, nee Newell, age 81, Native of Annaghdown, County Galway, Ireland; longtime member of Saint Pius X Catholic Church, Lombard; beloved wife of the late Michael; loving mother of Teresa (Phil) Roberto, Michael (the late Olive) Lally and Colleen (Jim) Los; proud grandmother of Lauren, Philip and Danny Roberto, Michael Lally and Ashley, Bridget, Katie and Megan Los; cherished daughter of the late Mary, nee Farragher and the late John Newell; dear sister of Nora (Miles) McPadden, Willie (Julia) Newell, Una (the late Nicky) Murray, Tom (Ann) Newell, Mary (Martin Joe) Carroll, Philomena (Oliver) Tierney, Martin (Sheila) Newell, Brendan (Maura) Newell, Paddy (Marian) Newell, Pius (Kay) Newell and the late Michael (Mary) Newell, Christy (Barbara) Newell and John (Ann) Newell; dear sister-in-law to the Lally family; fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Family are asked to meet Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 1025 East Madison, Lombard. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support. We request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of capacity guidelines. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com