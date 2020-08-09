1/1
Brenda Lynne Burack
1950 - 2020
Brenda Lynne Burack, of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away August 1, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1950 to Marvin and Gloria (Grossman) Burack, both predeceased. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Glenn Pondenis and Barry Burack, and a nephew, Shawn Pondenis. Surviving are her stepmother, Mary Alice Burack; nephew, Brian (Holly) Pondenis and their children, Vivian and Calvin; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Burack; and several cousins.

Brenda was a speech language pathologist, who worked enthusiastically with the early childhood population. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, going to the gym, and discovering new and exotic foods with her friends.

A donation may be made in her name to the following: National Autism Association, 1 Park Avenue, Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or at http://www.nationalautismassociation.org.

A private interment service will be held at Holy Sepulcher in Southfield, Michigan, and a celebration of her life will be held at her home at 22341 Oxford, Dearborn, MI on September 11, 2020 at 2 P.M.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
her home
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
August 8, 2020
I will remember Brenda from the first day she started working at Quannah McCall school in Las Vegas, NV. She came into the lounge, noticed my fancy salad and walked right over to introduce herself. We built a friendship that lasted even though she moved back to Michigan. I will miss the fun we had during her many visits she made after moving.
June Eichler
Friend
August 8, 2020
Loved our trip to Italy together. We will all miss you
Mary philbin
Coworker
August 8, 2020
Brenda was a active staff member at Logan Elementary as well as at Munger. Brenda and I talked daily as our rooms were across from one another.

The administration and staff from both schools were saddened to hear of her passing. Everyone sends their love, prayers and hugs to all of Brenda’s family.

Please know that you are in our thoughts.
Jennifer Morrill (Mayer)
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Beautiful teacher God takes the very best!
Jacqueline Saucillo
Friend
August 7, 2020
May God provide solace and comfort, to The Family of, Brenda Burack, during their time of bereavement.
Patricia Davis
Coworker
August 6, 2020
I used to work at Munger Elementary, where I meet her. She helped several of my students. May she rest in peace!
Sandra de Garcia
Coworker
August 6, 2020
Brenda was very dedicated to her professional career at a Speech Language Pathologist (SLP). I had the benefit of working along with her as an SLP in Detroit Public Schools and later was her administrator prior to her transition to California for another employment opportunity and eventual return to Michigan. She will be truly missed. She was dedicated to the children and their families in the City of Detroit. My condolences to her family.
Gregory Jacoby
Coworker
