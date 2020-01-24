|
Brendan James Ansier, age 39, of Chicago, born in Lisle, IL, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 with his loving family at his side.
Brendan is the loving husband to Maria Pakulova; devoted father to Alexander "Sasha" Ansier; cherished son to George and Kathleen Ansier; beloved brother to Joel (Rhonda) Ansier; Uncle Brendan to Connor and Collette Ansier; grandson to the late George and Theresa Ansier, Richard and Marie Ryan; adored brother-in-law to Nadia Pakulova; treasured nephew and cousin to the Ansier and Ryan families.
Brendan was a life force that inspired everyone who knew him. A 2002 Northwestern University School of Communication graduate, he was a creative soul with unrivaled wit, a talented writer, a hard worker with relentless drive who excelled at every endeavor. An avid traveler with passport stamps from five continents, he thrived on building friendships across cultures. In 2012 he met his soulmate, Masha, and started a beautiful family with a tradition of summertime nature hikes in the mountains of Colorado and winter holidays in Prague where the couple was married in 2015 atop the Castle hill.
In early 2020 Brendan celebrated his 10 year anniversary at Epiq as a trusted and respected expert in consultative guidance to class action settlements, receiving recognition as the number one performer at Epiq and a rising star in the industry. Brendan was more than a colleague – he was a dear friend, a brother and a mentor to others.
Of the countless achievements throughout Brendan's life, becoming a father was his proudest one. His legacy continues with his 15 month old son Sasha.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 26, 2020, 2:00-8:00 pm at Blake Lamb - Lisle Funeral Home (5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle, IL 60532). Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (820 Division St., Lisle, IL 60532).
Memorial contributions can be made to The Morton Arboretum (Lisle, IL) where Brendan spent countless hours birdwatching, and to the Choi Lab of the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020