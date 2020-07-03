Brendan Patrick Carey, 44, passed away on June 28, 2020. He was a loving son to Carol Carey and the late John Carey, loving brother to Sean Carey, Kathleen (Ed) Callahan and Maureen (Joe) Carey, and a caring uncle. He was a graduate of Lakeview High School. He was a dedicated Amtrack employee for over a decade. He served in the United States Air Force as an Airmen First Class and was station in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, for which he received and Air Force Commendation Medal. Service Private.





