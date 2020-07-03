1/
Brendan Patrick Carey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brendan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brendan Patrick Carey, 44, passed away on June 28, 2020. He was a loving son to Carol Carey and the late John Carey, loving brother to Sean Carey, Kathleen (Ed) Callahan and Maureen (Joe) Carey, and a caring uncle. He was a graduate of Lakeview High School. He was a dedicated Amtrack employee for over a decade. He served in the United States Air Force as an Airmen First Class and was station in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, for which he received and Air Force Commendation Medal. Service Private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
Carol, I am so sorry to hear your son passed. My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Take care and let me know if you need anything.

Tori Aldridge
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved