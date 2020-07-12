Brent L. Conn, 67, caterer and business owner, passed away peacefully July 4, 2020, at home in Evanston. Born in Springfield, Brent earned his degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management from Michigan State and founded Conn's Catering in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. He planned thousands of weddings and other events over 28 years. Beloved husband of Michael Locardio Limon, best friend/business partner of Sheila Mulcahy, son of the late Leroy Powell Conn and Frances Lewis Conn. Brother of Courtney "Court" (Karen) Conn; uncle of Adam, Casey, and Amanda Conn; great-uncle of seven. Faithful companion of Aliyah the German Shepherd and Zac the Golden Lab. More than anything, Brent valued good friendships. We will celebrate Brent's life when it is safe to gather in larger groups. Donations in his name to: American Cancer Society
, https://www.cancer.org/
. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058, www.cremation-society.com
.