Brent Lewis Conn
Brent L. Conn, 67, caterer and business owner, passed away peacefully July 4, 2020, at home in Evanston. Born in Springfield, Brent earned his degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management from Michigan State and founded Conn's Catering in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. He planned thousands of weddings and other events over 28 years. Beloved husband of Michael Locardio Limon, best friend/business partner of Sheila Mulcahy, son of the late Leroy Powell Conn and Frances Lewis Conn. Brother of Courtney "Court" (Karen) Conn; uncle of Adam, Casey, and Amanda Conn; great-uncle of seven. Faithful companion of Aliyah the German Shepherd and Zac the Golden Lab. More than anything, Brent valued good friendships. We will celebrate Brent's life when it is safe to gather in larger groups. Donations in his name to: American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058, www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 11, 2020
So sad to hear of Brents passing. Ill never forget all the great times we had as kids. Rest In Peace Ole Man...Love, your Ole Lady
Marilyn Whitley
Friend
July 10, 2020
Michael, Court and family - Im so very sorry to hear about Brents passing. We had so many great times and laughs growing up together, including all the county and state fairs that we worked at. Ill always remember his kind smile and laugh. RIP Brent.
Sandy (Boys) Fisher
Friend
July 9, 2020
Rest in piece old friend!!! We had a lot of good times and great memories.
Michael Midiri
Friend
July 9, 2020
Dear Court and family,

I am very sorry to hear of the passing of your brother. May God bless you, Brent and your family now and always. Rest In Peace Brent.

John Headrick
Springfield, IL
John Headrick
July 7, 2020
I haven't seen you in many years but I am sad to hear of your passing. My condolences to family and friends. My biggest memories are about 1. Forgetting the ferns at events. I promise I will never forget a fern again. And 2. Unwinding after events at Memories. It was such a pleasure to know you and learn from you. Rest in peace.
Carla
July 7, 2020
So Sorry to loose a 30 year dear friend, and also a client. Brent was a great man, and I really enjoyed our long term relationship. Our communities (GLBTQ, and Catering Industry) has lost a wonderful human being. Sending much love to his partner Michael, and all of their family during this hard time. May Brent RIP through eternity!!
David Todd Armbruster
Friend
