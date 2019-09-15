|
Brett P. Lauten, 43, of Naperville passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019 with his wife by his side. Brett was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife Theresa (Maciejewski) of 6 years, and his children Madison and Maximilian. He was a loving son to Judy A. (nee Krebes) Lauten and beloved grandson of Rita R. Krebes. He was a loving brother to Kim (John) Ruskusky and uncle to Anna and Bennett Ruskusky. Dear son-in-law of Jean and the late Richard Maciejewski; He was a loving brother-in-law to Ken (Andrea) Maciejewski, Rick (Jorie) Maciejewski, Lori Palella, Debbie (Al) Marin/Matus, and Kim Richter; and was a beloved uncle to Amanda, Nicole, Sean, Lula, Joely, Vaughn, Leona, Quinn, Beaux and Dashel. Brett is preceded in death by his father Philip D. Lauten and grandfather Thomas J. Krebes.
Brett's life was dedicated to serving his country and his community and filled with joy by spending time with his family and friends.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday September 21st, 2019 at 10 am at St Joan of Arc Church, 820 Division St, Lisle, IL 60532. Inurnment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery Naperville, IL. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to caringbridge.org which is a free website that allowed Theresa to update family and friends about Brett's battle with cancer or the IPPFA Heroes Family Fund who helps Police and Fire providing financial support for non-work related disabilities. Another option is to donate to Season's Hospice Center who helped Brett and our family best manage his end-of-life care.
If you would like to donate directly to the family, it will go into the children's college fund, please use this link https://www.gofundme.com/f/lauten-kids-education-fund&rcid=r01-15684019341-9d836b6fd99e4795&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_w
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019