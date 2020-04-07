|
Brett Warren Siegall, age 38, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Arlington Heights. Beloved husband of Rachael, nee Wellington; devoted son of Alyn, nee Wisbrod and Jay Siegall; cherished brother of Bari (Eric) Bagby and Chad (Kari) Siegall; loving uncle of Kara, Lauren, Tanner and Braylin; dear cousin to Jodi, Scott and Kari; Loved by cousins and Uncle Brett to Crosby, Reef, Eleni Ugent and Sami & Brady Copersmet!! A private family graveside funeral is necessary, however the service may be viewed Wednesday 10 AM at www.mitzvahfunerals.com live, or any time after the funeral. Contributions in Brett's name to the would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020