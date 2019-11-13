|
|
Brian A. Line, age 39 of Naperville, passed away November 7, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Valerie R. Holmes; son, Gabriel Cicero-Line; uncle, Leo McNamee; aunt, Michelle Szela; aunt Fran Bonfiglio and uncle Phillip Line. Brian is preceded in death by his parents Gary F. and Sharon (McNamee) Line. Brian graduated from Boys Town High School in 1998 and He was a member of the Hendon Mob Poker database, where he placed 4th place on August 25 in the Heartland Poker Tour Texas Hold'em. A visitation for Brian will be held on Thursday, November 14, from 2 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to staydrugfree.org. Info beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019