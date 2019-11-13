Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Line
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian A. Line

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian A. Line Obituary
Brian A. Line, age 39 of Naperville, passed away November 7, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Valerie R. Holmes; son, Gabriel Cicero-Line; uncle, Leo McNamee; aunt, Michelle Szela; aunt Fran Bonfiglio and uncle Phillip Line. Brian is preceded in death by his parents Gary F. and Sharon (McNamee) Line. Brian graduated from Boys Town High School in 1998 and He was a member of the Hendon Mob Poker database, where he placed 4th place on August 25 in the Heartland Poker Tour Texas Hold'em. A visitation for Brian will be held on Thursday, November 14, from 2 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to staydrugfree.org. Info beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -