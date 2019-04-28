Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Brian A. Neville

Brian A. Neville Obituary
Brian A. Neville, age 54, beloved husband of Janean Marie (Snooks); devoted son of Kathleen and the late John Neville; loving brother of Elizabeth Neville, Mary (Louis) Suffern, Catherine (Jack) Kennedy, Patrick (Nita) Neville, Rita (Carl) McDermott, James Neville, Teresa Neville, the late John (Marcia) Neville and Eileen Neville; adored uncle to 26 nieces and nephews; cherished friend to many. Proud St. Rita Alumni, Class of '83. Visitation Monday 2-9 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Francis of Assisi Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
