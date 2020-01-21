|
Brian A. Przyzycki, 51, passed away suddenly on January 17th, 2020.
Brian is survived by his loving children, Alex (10) and Abby (8), as well as his wife, Julie, his parents, Jerome and Theresa, and his siblings Steve (Zsuzsanna), Jerome, Brenda (Steve Ricks) and Julie. Brian was a wonderful, gracious uncle to his nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by his many friends, colleagues, immediate and extended family members.
Brian was born on the 25th of September, in Stickney IL, to Theresa and Jerome Przyzycki. He earned a degree in pharmaceutical science from Creighton University, and just celebrated his 30th year working for the Walgreens Company. He married Julie A. Janik on August 16th, 2008. They shared two beautiful children, Alex (10) and Abby (8) and resided in Hinsdale, IL.
Brian was an avid fisherman and loved to organize outdoor activities like camping, fishing trips and golf outings for family and close friends. He was also an exceptional cook and welcomed any and all to sit at his dinner table and share good food and wine. Brian loved the White Sox with all his heart and cherished being able to share the World Championship experience with his father in 2005. Brian was a natural at the trumpet (earning him a full undergrad scholarship) and could easily fill a room with a masterful song. Brian had many, many friends and always wanted to see them happy.
Visitation Thursday, January 23rd, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant St., Hinsdale, IL 60521. Family and friends to meet Friday, January 24th, for a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church, 4300 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney, IL 60402. Interment, Mount Auburn Cemetery. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020