Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
465 N. Benton Street
Palatine, IL
View Map
Brian A. Schroeder


1967 - 2019
Brian A. Schroeder Obituary
Brian A. Schroeder, 52, of Inverness, IL. Born August 24, 1967, passed away December 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn nee McGuire. Proud father of James, Liam, Maedbh and the late Anna. Loving son of Albert and Helen Schroeder. Dear brother of Cheryl Crichlow. Fond cousin of Edward Carlson. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1-7 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Theresa Church, 465 N. Benton Street, Palatine for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment will be private. For info 847-359-8020 or visit Brian's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019
