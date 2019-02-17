Brian Taketa, 64 years old of Niles IL passed away suddenly in January 14, 2019. Born in Los Angeles, California on February 17, 1954 to loving parents, Jun and Phyllis Kinoshita Taketa, Brian was the youngest of four. 'Uncle' Brian is missed by his sisters, Mari & Jeff Johansen (Arlington Hts, IL) and Beverly & Ken Sakauye (Memphis, TN) and brother Ford (Belle Plaine, MN), niece Laura & Shawn Eid (Minneapolis, MN) and nephews Connor Taketa (Desert Hot Springs, CA), Ryan Sakauye (Sunnyvale, CA) & Mark Sakauye (Washington DC), Eric & Danielle Johansen (McHenry, IL) and Brian Johansen (Denver, CO). All his life, Brian loved cars and working with his hands. His love of cars came from his father (deceased 1996) who took him, Ford and Mari to drag strips, ice races and road races. His chosen vocation was an auto and body man, while his avocations were many including baking pies and crème puffs (a skill learned from his mother), gardening, or doing projects at Mari and Jeff's home or projects on the home he shared with his mother and cat, Harvey. He lovingly cared for his mother until she passed in May 2015. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1-2p at Midwest Buddhist Temple, 435 W. Menomonee Street, Chicago followed by a Memorial Service. In the spring as he wished, he will be buried at Montrose Cemetery where he will rest peacefully with his parents. Remembering Brian's allergy to flowers, we ask that In lieu of flowers please send a donation to either the Midwest Buddhist Temple, 435 W. Menomonee Street, Chicago IL 60614 or Northwestern Memorial Foundation, 541 North Fairbanks Court, Suite 800, Chicago IL 60611 for Hepatology or NorthShore University HealthSystem, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201 for primary care in remembrance of Brian. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary