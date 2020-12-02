Brian C. Bulkley, beloved husband of Diane (nee Mitchell); loving father of Kristin (Robert) Strickland, Jason and Adam Bulkley; devoted grandfather of Matthew; dearest brother of Barb (Dan) Wong, Bob (Cathie) and Bill (the late Janet) Bulkley; dear brother-in-law of Tom (Jean), Patricia and the late Scott Mitchell; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews; cherished friend of many. Visitation Thursday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Due to current health guidelines, we are limited to 10 people at a time in our facility. We kindly ask that you exit the funeral home after paying your respects in order to accommodate all guests. Masks and proper social distancing are required. The coffee lounge is not available for use so please refrain from bringing in any food. Funeral info: (708) 532-3100





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store